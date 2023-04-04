Women now run a third of all Minnesota farms

WILLMAR, Minn. -- If Mother Nature cooperates, spring planting will be right around the corner. And more women than ever before will be working in the farm fields of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

John Lauritsen talked with farmers about why that's happening, and why it's a trend that's likely to continue.

"We milk 66 cows in our barn on the other end of the farm," said Kristi Gatewood.

At Gatewood Farm near Willmar, Kristi Gatewood is working full-time, while she also works full-time at another job in town. She's early to rise each day, making sure the dairy cows are milked and the other animals are taken care of.

"We have the horse and the donkey, peacocks, chickens for eggs," said Kristi.

Kristi grew up raising hogs and growing corn and soybeans. A few years ago she married into her husband's dairy operation. And as she's become one of the main operators here, she's joined elite company.

According to an agriculture census, there are now nearly 20,000 farms in the state where a woman is the primary operator. That equates to about a third of all farms in the state -- numbers that continue to go up.

"I am proud to say I am a fourth generation," said Sarah Leshuk.

Kristi Gatewood and Sarah Leshuk CBS

A few miles away from Gatewood Farm is Fixsen Farms. That's where you'll find Sarah. She left corporate America a decade ago to take over her family's century-old farmstead.

"Early on we raised hemp, potatoes, I mean, lots of different crops. It was just a completely different farm way back in the history. But today, strictly corn and soybeans," said Sarah.

As she gets ready for spring planting, she credits technology for giving her and other women opportunities like this. As a precision farmer, she uses software to map out when and where she wants to plant.

"When that seed hits the ground, if we don't do it right, if we don't place it right, we can't fix it," said Sarah. "With technology, it has allowed others to enter into agriculture as well."

No matter how this year's crop turns out, both Sarah and Kristi are sure of one thing: They want to inspire the next generation of women in agriculture.

"There are so many avenues now to agriculture. You know, it used to be just on the farm. Well now there's so much more," said Sarah.

"The farm is always busy. It is nice to be able to be your own boss," said Kristt.

The USDA agriculture census estimates that women are also the primary decision makers on nearly 60% of farms and ranches in Minnesota.