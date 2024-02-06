Super Bowl betting blitz puts Minnesotans at risk with off-shore gambling apps

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Super Bowl Sunday is among the biggest sports betting days of the year — in fact, nearly 70 million adults are expected to bet more than $23 billion on the big game, according to the American Gaming Association; this is up from more than 50 million people and $16 billion in bets in 2023.

But in Minnesota, sports betting is illegal — meaning people need to place bets through unregulated and often non-secure off-shore gambling apps and websites, putting them at risk.

As kickoff approaches, the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling (MNAPG), a gambling-neutral organization, is reminding players of the potential dangers associated with using sites such as BetUS, Everygame, Bovada, BetOnline, Xbet, BUSR, MyBookie.

"It's important that Minnesotans who place bets on sports understand that these off-shore gambling sites are unregulated in the U.S., meaning they may not be secure," says Susan Sheridan Tucker, executive director of MNAPG. "The result is players are putting themselves at risk because these predatory sites don't have player protection measures, plus players have no way of finding out who is handling their money."

To support families, MNAPG makes available a free, one-year subscription to Gamban, an app that will block tens of thousands of gambling/gaming sites on electronic devices.

MNAPG reports more than 250,000 adult Minnesotans have reported a problem gambling.

Responsible and Low-Risk Gambling Tips

MNAPG encourages Minnesotans who decide to gamble to always practice safe, responsible and low-risk gambling:

Have a plan: Whether you're going to a casino or opening a gambling app on your phone, set a time limit and keep to it.

Have a budget: Don't wager more than you can afford to lose.

Monitor: Make sure to monitor spending to keep to your limit.

Problem Gambling Help Is Free in Minnesota

People can find help for problem gambling by calling the Minnesota Helpline at 1-800-333-4673 — treatment is free in Minnesota. To find more tools for increasing awareness of problem gambling, visit www.mnapg.org.

About the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling

MNAPG is a non-profit, gambling-neutral organization dedicated to improving the lives of Minnesotans affected by problem gambling. MNAPG is a coalition of individuals and organizations sharing the belief that problem gambling is a serious public health problem that is both treatable and preventable. MNAPG works to raise public awareness about problem gambling and the stigma that's often associated with it. The organization advocates for funding for treatment programs and provide professional training for those who work with problem gamblers. The collective impact of our efforts helps individuals, their families and their communities deal with the devastating effects of problem gambling.