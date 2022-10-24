Watch CBS News
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Dr. Jensen

By Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two key candidate showdowns were in the spotlight Sunday night, two weeks from Election Day.

DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison debated his Republican challenger Jim Schultz for the fourth time.

Then, DFL Secretary of State and GOP nominee Kim Crockett went head-to-head on election administration.

And Republican Dr. Scott Jensen sat for questions after DFL Gov. Tim Walz declined this debate.

WCCO's Caroline Cummings had the highlights - watch above. 

