Feeding Our Future scandal: 50th person charged in $250M COVID fraud case

Charges: $250M+ in federal funds to feed hungry children stolen by 47 Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS – A 50th person is now charged in U.S. Attorney's Office charged in the country's largest case of COVID fraud.

Investigators say Abduljabar Hussein, 42, worked with his wife, 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein, to lie about serving millions of meals to children through nonprofits in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and Fridley.

Prosecutors say the Shakopee couple took nearly $9 million in taxpayer money to buy luxury cars and pay off their mortgage.

Their charges are connected to the investigation into Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit accused of stealing $250 million meant to feed low-income kids during the pandemic.

