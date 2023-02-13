Sturgeon spearing season kicks off on Wisconsin's Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. – Anglers in Wisconsin are camping out on the ice this weekend, spear in hand, with the hopes of snagging a freshwater giant.

Sturgeon spearing season has begun, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says mild temperatures and questionable ice conditions and cracks means fewer shacks were open Sunday morning on Lake Winnebago.

"Aerial counts came in. We're looking at just over 3,000 shacks on Lake Winnebago, which is a lot fewer than previous years. Most likely due to ice conditions, and the cracks that are going on," said Margaret Stadig, a DNR sturgeon biologist.

Fishing clubs monitor and maintain the landings around the 132,000-acre lake. Many recommend driving ATVs or UTVs on the ice.

Despite a dip in participation, many spearers found success.

"At 9 a.m. there were four of us in the shack, and it came in, took out my grandfather's spear and took him," said Ron Carpenter, of Omro. "It's quite a rush. If you don't understand sturgeon spearing, you need to experience it once, and you're hooked."

"Joe was getting stuff all hooked up, and I was looking down in the hole, and I just said to him, 'Here comes one,' and it looked bigger in the hole, that's for sure," said Dawn Zahringer, of Sherwood.

"Oh, it was absolute chaos. Absolute chaos. Chairs flying out the door, just as it should be," said Kelly Zywicki, of Stevens Point. "I'm going to celebrate."

Sturgeon spearing season will run for the next two weeks, or until harvest caps are reached.