Students stage walkout at Minneapolis' Gold Medal Park to demand change in gun laws

Students in Minneapolis on Wednesday did a walkout to demand a change in gun laws.

The grassroots effort from DeLaSalle High School drew about 100 students from five different high schools, who came to add action to their thoughts and prayers.

Many there had a connection to Annunciation Church and School. Some of them were graduates who felt they needed to do something.

"A lot of our students are alumni from Annunciation, so we have a close connection to the community. A lot of us live really close to where it happened, therefore we really think this is an important topic that we must speak out on," Julia Jackson, a senior a DeLaSalle, said.

Student speakers say they believe something has to change that puts the lives of students over guns. They fear that they will be next.

"I think also just after the last incident at Annunciation, a lot of students, including ourselves, felt really restless about the situation," Solveigh Bratulich, a senior at DeLaSalle, said. "And obviously we've heard a lot about thoughts and prayers, and thoughts and prayers not being enough, and it felt like we needed to do something."

The students vowed to honor the lives of the two students who lost their lives in the church shooting with action.

Those who gathered Wednesday said it is not a left or right issue, it's an issue of life and death.

Students went to the government center to make their voices heard by lawmakers, saying they are serious about a ban on assault weapons.

The protest happened shortly after Vice President JD Vance visited Annunciation Catholic Church to pay his respects to the victims.

In a separate protest, people gathered near the church during the vice presidential visit, many with signs, also calling for more common-sense gun restrictions.

In the days following the shooting, many community members and other elected officials, including Frey, have been calling for change.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed on Tuesday he wants a special session to vote on a gun control package that would include a ban on assault weapons.