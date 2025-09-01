Hundreds rally together to demand stricter gun control laws after Minneapolis mass shooting

Minnesotans are calling for change after a mass shooting at a Minneapolis church packed with children.

Shooting survivors led a march from Lake Harriet toward the Annunciation Church and School on Monday. Hundreds of people turned out to show their support.

One young survivor from the shooting spoke at the rally.

"I would like everyone to pray for Sophia, who is still in intense care at the hospital," she said.

Twelve-year-old Sophia Forchas remains in critical condition.

Many at the march had direct connections to the school.

Lisa Hengel sent her children to Annunciation. Her oldest is now 26.

"I remember nursing her and watching Columbine on the news. It's been 26 years and we have just gone backwards," Hengel said.

The group marched through the streets of the Linden Hills neighborhood, holding their homemade signs to Lynnhurst Park.

WCCO

The march was originally scheduled to end at Annunciation School, but organizers say Annunciation had expressed concerns that too many people might come to their site, which has already been inundated with well-wishers and people coming to town.

Hundreds of protesters also filled the steps of the State Capitol on Monday for another rally organized by Moms and Students Demand Action.

"We are here at the State Capitol demanding that enough is enough," an Eagan High School student said.

"This is about saying once and for all that our lives matter more than gun lobby money," another student said.

In response, the Minnesota Gun Owners' Caucus says assault weapon bans don't reduce gun crimes, and it pointed to the fact that the church shooter also had a shotgun and a handgun.

In a statement, they wrote in part, "Instead of focusing on firearm design, we should strengthen mental health resources, expand community support, and secure schools-steps that research shows actually work and will gain broad bipartisan support."