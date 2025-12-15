Man who shot Stewartville student in school parking lot was former member of wrestling team, sheriff says

A boy on the Stewartville High School wrestling team is still in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the school parking lot Friday morning by a former member of the team, authorities say.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson identified the shooter as 19-year-old Logan Moyer, who lived in the Stewartville community. Torgerson said that according to the preliminary results of an autopsy, Moyer died by suicide at the scene.

According to the investigation, Moyer graduated from Stewartville High School in 2024 and was a former wrestler. Torgerson said he was not a coach or volunteer for the current team, and it's unclear the connection between Moyer and the student who was shot. Torgerson did not say if the two had been on the team at the same time.

Roughly 40 members of the wrestling team were at the school when the shooting happened at around 5 a.m. Coaches tended to the injured student before he was taken to the hospital. Torgerson said they were rendering first aid when they heard a second shot and found Moyer on the ground nearby with a rifle in his hand.

Superintendent Belinda Selfors said the wrestling team will continue to compete for the rest of the season, though their plans for this current week are unclear.

Classes resumed on Monday with several mental health support staff on site for the roughly 1,100 students who attend the middle school and high school.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.