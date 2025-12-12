Stewartville High School classes canceled on Friday after shooting in parking lot

Classes at Stewartville High School in southern Minnesota are canceled on Friday after an early morning shooting in the parking lot, officials said.

Stewartville Public Schools Superintendent Belinda Selfors said the shooting occurred around 5 a.m., and that the cancellation is "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are supporting the investigation in any way we can," Selfors said. "Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot share further details at this time."

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office earlier said its deputies were investigating "a critical incident" at the school. The sheriff's office said "there is no threat to students, staff or public at this time."

A Friday night basketball game has also been canceled.

Stewartville is about 12 miles south of Rochester.

This story will be updated.