Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

State Patrol: Matthew Weilke, 19, killed in motorcycle crash near Fort Snelling

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 14, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of June 14, 2023 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS – A 19-year-old Andover man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning near Fort Snelling.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 62 at Highway 5.

Matthew Arthur Weilke was driving a Kawasaki ZR800 eastbound on Hwy. 62 when he veered left to stay on the highway instead of taking the exit ramp.  

fatal-motorcycle-crash-near-fort-snelling.jpg
MnDOT

Weilke hit both a warning sign and an exit sign, launching him off the bike.

The state patrol says Weilke was wearing a helmet. It's not clear if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.