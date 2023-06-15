State Patrol: Matthew Weilke, 19, killed in motorcycle crash near Fort Snelling

MINNEAPOLIS – A 19-year-old Andover man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning near Fort Snelling.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 62 at Highway 5.

Matthew Arthur Weilke was driving a Kawasaki ZR800 eastbound on Hwy. 62 when he veered left to stay on the highway instead of taking the exit ramp.

Weilke hit both a warning sign and an exit sign, launching him off the bike.

The state patrol says Weilke was wearing a helmet. It's not clear if alcohol played a factor in the crash.