State patrol investigating fatal crash in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in a small central Minnesota city Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred at the intersection of highways 10 and 24 in Clear Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol classified it as fatal, but did not say how many people were killed or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
