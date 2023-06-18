Watch CBS News
Fatal crash on Highway 23 in Kandiyohi County under investigation

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say a fatal crash on a highway in central Minnesota is under investigation Sunday afternoon.

Per the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 23 between Paynesville and New London.

Few details about the crash were immediately available. The patrol is expected to release more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

