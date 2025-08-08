Is the Twin Cities restaurant scene in crisis?

Some recent, big-name restaurant closures in Minneapolis have fueled concerns about the health of the Twin Cities dining scene.

But is the perception that times are tough actually the reality? Or have the headlines about restaurant closures exaggerated the normal cycle of businesses coming and going?

Near the corner of West 46th Street and Grand Avenue South in south Minneapolis, there's a tiny spot serving some hefty sandwiches with a heaping side of nostalgia.

"The biggest problem with this sandwich is how do we wrap them," owner Pedro Wolcott said with glee.

He is the brains and chef behind North Star Deli, a new grab-and-go restaurant that doubles as a shrine to the Minnesota North Stars, complete with chairs used at the Met Center. There's memorabilia adorning the walls not just for the state's first NHL team, but the Minnesota Fighting Saints and other pop culture references from the 1970s to the 1990s.

"You could spend an hour or more here and never look at the same thing twice," said Wolcott.

The trip down memory lane, coupled with a menu approachable for families, is a sharp pivot from his first venture.

Earlier this year, Wolcott closed the doors on Guacaya Bistreaux, a flashy North Loop spot inspired by his roots in Latin America and New Orleans.

His first dream was done after just three years in business.

"We wake up doing the math, go to bed doing the math, and right now the people are not going out to eat like they used to," he said of the trying times near the end of Guacaya's run.

What challenges stand out the most for restaurateurs?

"Lack of skilled labor, rising wages, rising costs of goods. You need to have a lot of foot traffic to be able to pay the rent," he said.

Guacaya's departure in April foreshadowed a rough summer as iconic names in Minneapolis like Young Joni, Palmer's Bar, Annie's Parlour and Café and Bar Lurcat all announced plans to close. Their owners cited various reasons including rising rent, a drop in alcohol sales and foot traffic, to simply deciding it was time to call it quits.

Each closure grabbed headlines over their unfortunate ending, leading to a social media stir that the city's restaurant scene was falling apart. Some blamed crime, city policies and statewide politics.

Is it just perception or is it reality that there are more closures than there are openings?

"There's always going to be openings, restaurants opening all the time, but the amount of closures is unheard of. It's not normal," Wolcott said.

Jason DeRusha is the Food Editor at Minnesota Monthly. While he acknowledges the rush of big-name closures, he also feels people miss what's opening.

"The truth is we emotionally connect with closures. It's normal, it's natural. You mourn something that's gone. The openings kind of don't resonate as much," DeRusha said. "Every week I send out a newsletter that puts news of new openings and news of closings, and the closings get way more traffic."

Articles about closures and openings grab attention, but they only provide a glimpse of the restaurant industry's health.

WCCO wanted data. So, we asked the city of Minneapolis to send us records of restaurant licenses going back to 2017. Maybe that could show if what's happening at places like Young Joni is a trouble trend.

According to a city spokesperson, the data for the years 2020-2022 "may also reflect pandemic impacts including staffing, manual data entry and emergency orders suspending license fee collection, especially for alcohol."

TOTAL RESTAURANT LICENSES IN MINNEAPOLIS BY YEAR

2017: 1,791

2018: 1,979

2019: 2,019

2020: 1,446

2021: 1,800

2022: 1,925

2023: 1,829

2024: 1,844

2025: 1,484 (as of July)

After reviewing the data, WCCO learned that in 2017 Minneapolis had just under 1,791 restaurant licenses, climbing to peak in the year 2019 with 2,019 licenses.

There's a steep drop as the COVID-19 pandemic hits in 2020 with only 1,446 licenses on record. But the numbers quickly climbed in the following years.

Even still, 2024's final tally was 1,844 licenses, or 175 short of 2019's total. That drop could be due to license renewals.

TOTAL RESTAURANT LICENSE RENEWALS BY YEAR

2017: 1,498

2018: 1,763

2019: 1,774

2020: 1,269

2021: 1,570

2022: 1,658

2023: 1,580

2024: 1,563

2025: 1,357 (as of July)

From 2017 to 2019, an average of 1,678 restaurant licenses were renewed each year. But from 2022 to 2024, it dropped to 1,600 per year, about 4.5% lower than pre-pandemic levels. It's potential evidence of more restaurants deciding to close.

Is that a decline that should be concerning or is that just a slight symptom of the state of the economy?

"I do think that this initial decline could certainly become a long-term trend," DeRusha said. "Rent has been going up and up and up, and I think a lot of small operators say high rent plus much higher minimum wage is an unsustainable course."

A silver lining in the data is people like Wolcott who remain determined to succeed.

TOTAL NEW RESTAURANT LICENSES BY YEAR

2017: 293

2018: 246

2019: 245

2020: 177

2021: 230

2022: 267

2023: 249

2024: 281

2025: 127 (as of July)

From 2017 to 2019, there was an average of 261 new restaurant licenses per year in the city. From 2022 to 2024 the number increased ever so slightly to about 265 per year.

"This is kind of what we dream of, having the opportunity to save up money, get a small place, give it our shot right," Wolcott said.

What is it going to take for a restaurant to thrive or at least survive in the current climate?

"You need to be a wealthy restauranter that's been settled for more than 10 years," Wolcott said.

He feels restaurant groups with strong financial backings have the best shot at weathering the economic storm. "Mom and pop" shops should skip Minneapolis and St. Paul, he said, for the suburbs where rent and wages are lower.

DeRusha has seen several restaurateurs go that route.

"Now you see a lot of action in Woodbury, in Maple Grove, in Plymouth, in Shakopee. There's a lot of action happening in the suburbs," DeRusha said.

Despite the potential migration to the suburbs, the data shows hundreds continue to put their faith in Minnesota's largest city.

"There's so much talent in this city, that's why we want to make sure this industry survives," Wolcott said.

WCCO reached out to St. Paul for restaurant license data. The State of Minnesota tracks that for the capital city, but they couldn't share it with WCCO for this story.

DeRusha did a story in 2017 about what he called a "glut of restaurants" in Minneapolis and requested similar data from the city. He found an 85% increase in restaurants serving alcohol from 2001 to 2016. That shows the numbers were only trending upwards before the pandemic struck.

Wolcott admits that opening a restaurant is a gamble, no matter the current economic climate.

Studies show 17% of restaurants fail in the first year, while 30% will fail over time.