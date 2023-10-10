Seneca Foods worker dies on the job at Montgomery plant

MONTGOMERY, Minn. -- The state is investigating after a Minnesota worker died on the job at the Seneca Foods plant in Montgomery.

Police say something fell and trapped the employee while he was working early Thursday morning.

First responders took him to a hospital but could not save him.

Some other employees say the plant knowingly put them in dangerous situations.

"Boxes have been falling for the past ten days now," one employee said. "And they still had the audacity to send people in to shovel. They know that these boxes were falling."

Employees shared a video showing multiple boxes falling, narrowly missing a forklift operator. They say that the situation is similar to what happened to their co-worker.

Workers say each of those boxes weighs up to 1,500 pounds.

WCCO has reached out to Seneca Foods and is waiting to hear back.