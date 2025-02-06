1 dead, 1 injured in western Wisconsin crash, sheriff's office says

STANTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities say slick road conditions contributed to a western Wisconsin crash that killed a 38-year-old man on Thursday.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:48 a.m. on the 1600 block of State Highway 64 near Stanton Township.

According to witnesses and evidence, a man driving a Mazda had been traveling westbound on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line. That's when his vehicle collided with a Ford Escape traveling in the opposite direction.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the Mazda, identified as Jeremiah Green of Clear Lake, died as a result of his injuries. He had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford, a 46-year-old Prairie Farm man, was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stanton Township is located about 28 miles northeast of Hudson.

Across the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, several crashes were reported in the Twin Cities metro Thursday morning, including one involving a Maple Grove police officer on Interstate 94.