NEXT Drive: Slick roads from overnight snow causing crashes across Twin Cities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Overnight snow is causing some very slick areas Thursday morning on Twin Cities roads, especially in the northwestern quadrant of the metro.

Part of eastbound Interstate 94 is closed in the Rogers-Maple Grove area due to a crash on Dayton Parkway after a semi truck hit the median, sending concrete flying onto the roadway.

WCCO

Other vehicles were hit, including a responding officer's squad car. That officer was hurt, according to MnDOT, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

That stretch is expected to fully reopen by about 7 a.m. The closure is already causing big backups in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.