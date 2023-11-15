Proposal would allow St. Paul to force skyway businesses to clean up spaces

New proposal looks to improve St. Paul's skyway system

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In St. Paul, voters made history this month, electing an all-female city council.

"I think we're just going to come in with that motivation, that energy, to start getting things done," said Councilmember Rebecca Noecker.

Noecker was re-elected and is wasting no time getting to work to improve the city's downtown skyway system.

"We need to do better when it comes to keeping our skyway safe and clean," she said.

People who live and work downtown say they frequently see homelessness, drug use and soiled floors.

Noecker brought forward a proposal Wednesday to allow the city to force skyway businesses to clean up their spaces.

"There are spills," she said. "There is graffiti, there's litter. There will be a cracked window."

The proposed ordinance is a first step in Noecker's strategy for the skyways that includes an intercom system and more helpful signs.

Meanwhile, police will be increasing staffing there as it gets colder.

"When people come off the street and they're more in the skyways, we move our resources to the skyways also," said Sgt. Mike Ernster with St. Paul Police Department. "We want our officers up here and available and visible."

Mayor Melvin Carter says feeling safe and secure downtown is one of his administration's top priorities.

Police don't track crime in the skyway specifically, but downtown, assaults are up compared to last year, while car thefts and robberies are down.

"When people are feeling safe down here, that means they're invested down here," Ernster said.

Noecker's skyway proposal still has to go through a public hearing and a council vote next month before becoming law.

St. Paul's new city council will be sworn in in January.