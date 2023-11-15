Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Proposal would allow St. Paul to force skyway businesses to clean up spaces

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

New proposal looks to improve St. Paul's skyway system
New proposal looks to improve St. Paul's skyway system 01:58

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In St. Paul, voters made history this month, electing an all-female city council.

"I think we're just going to come in with that motivation, that energy, to start getting things done," said Councilmember Rebecca Noecker.

Noecker was re-elected and is wasting no time getting to work to improve the city's downtown skyway system.

"We need to do better when it comes to keeping our skyway safe and clean," she said.

MORE NEWS: Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels fined for on-court altercation; Draymond Green suspended

People who live and work downtown say they frequently see homelessness, drug use and soiled floors.

Noecker brought forward a proposal Wednesday to allow the city to force skyway businesses to clean up their spaces.

"There are spills," she said. "There is graffiti, there's litter. There will be a cracked window."

The proposed ordinance is a first step in Noecker's strategy for the skyways that includes an intercom system and more helpful signs.

Meanwhile, police will be increasing staffing there as it gets colder.

"When people come off the street and they're more in the skyways, we move our resources to the skyways also," said Sgt. Mike Ernster with St. Paul Police Department. "We want our officers up here and available and visible."

Mayor Melvin Carter says feeling safe and secure downtown is one of his administration's top priorities.

Police don't track crime in the skyway specifically, but downtown, assaults are up compared to last year, while car thefts and robberies are down.

"When people are feeling safe down here, that means they're invested down here," Ernster said.

Noecker's skyway proposal still has to go through a public hearing and a council vote next month before becoming law.   

St. Paul's new city council will be sworn in in January.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 10:54 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.