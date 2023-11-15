Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels fined for on-court altercation; Draymond Green suspended
MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA fined two Minnesota Timberwolves players following an on-court altercation during its game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
The fines come after Golden State's Draymond Green put Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels then got into a shoving match that resulted in Thompson's jersey being ripped. All three were ejected from the game.
Thompson, Gobert and McDaniels have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in the incident, while Green is suspended for five games. The suspension will cause Green to forfeit $769,704 in salary.
Despite the altercation, the Timberwolves went on the win 104-101 over the Warriors.
