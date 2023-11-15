Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels fined for on-court altercation; Draymond Green suspended

MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA fined two Minnesota Timberwolves players following an on-court altercation during its game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The fines come after Golden State's Draymond Green put Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels then got into a shoving match that resulted in Thompson's jersey being ripped. All three were ejected from the game.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, front, Draymond Green, left, gets into an altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, back, during the first half of an in-season NBA tournament basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. They were both ejected from the game. Jed Jacobsohn / AP

Thompson, Gobert and McDaniels have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in the incident, while Green is suspended for five games. The suspension will cause Green to forfeit $769,704 in salary.

Despite the altercation, the Timberwolves went on the win 104-101 over the Warriors.