St. Paul woman sentenced to 3 years probation for fatal hit and run
MINNEAPOLIS -- Aissata Dore, who pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run earlier this year, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.
Dore, 20, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.
READ MORE: 20-year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run
Dore will serve a stayed prison sentence of 48 months for three years and 60 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.
According to the court documents, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her car on May 28, 2021, at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.