St. Paul woman sentenced to 3 years probation for fatal hit and run

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aissata Dore, who pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run earlier this year, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.

Dore, 20, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.

Dore will serve a stayed prison sentence of 48 months for three years and 60 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.

According to the court documents, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her car on May 28, 2021, at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis.

