Watch CBS News
Crime

20-year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 11, 2022
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 11, 2022 01:31

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul woman has pleaded guilty to the fatal hit and run that killed 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.

Aissata Dore, 20, was charged with a single count of criminal vehicular homicide for hitting a pedestrian with her car and leaving the scene on May 28, 2021.

According to the complaint, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her Ford Taurus at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis. 

Dore left her car at the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw two women run from the car after it struck the young man.

Police say Dore was travelling much faster than other car around her the night of the incident, resulting in significant front-end damage to her vehicle.

Dore initially reported her car and phone stolen and missed several appointments to speak to investigators about her car. She eventually admitted to police that she was the one driving at the time of the incident.

Dore is being released on bond with conditions and will be sentenced in September.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.