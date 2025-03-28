St. Paul woman worried of deportation after seeking asylum from domestic violence

Minnesota woman fears deportation could come at any time

The Trump Administration's deportation efforts are being felt right here in the Upper Midwest.

On Friday, one St. Paul woman thought it would be her last day in the USA.

"I am scared," said Sonia Pereira. "We are truly afraid to go to our country because it's going through a very difficult economic and social process."

Pereira, a Honduran native, is a teacher, wife and mother of two. She came to the U.S. seeking asylum from domestic violence in 2015.

"A deportation order was issued for me at the ICE office. I had an interview two months ago, and they had told me I was going to be deported," said Pereira.

This is her current state despite having zero criminal history and what her attorneys say have been only consistant ICE check-ins and efforting to be a citizen for the past 10 years.

"Since her appeal on her asylum case was dismissed late November, that means she lost her appeal, she now has the final order of removal," said Gabriela Anderson of Wilson Law Group.

Attorneys are now fighting that final order with a stay of removal request, which is pending.

Pereira, worried that Friday would be the detaining day, was asked to present her passport at the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program office.

"I'll wait to hear from them at home," said Pereira. "They removed my ankle monitor."

Anderson says there are many obstacles in these situations.

"It is true that people who do have criminal history and don't have any means to stay here lawfully are being targeted, but it spreads beyond just that," said Anderson.

Pereira says people like her are not in the U.S. to be an inconvenience but to help others that need them.

Democratic Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is helping with her case.

"Our office is aware of Sonia Pereira's situation and has been in contact with her," Smith's office said in a written statement. "We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for her, and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely."

WCCO reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who said the following:

"As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.