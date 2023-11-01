Former high school volleyball coach in St. Paul pleads not guilty to criminal sexual conduct

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former volleyball coach at a high school in St. Paul pleaded not guilty to criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, according to court records.

Keng Cha was charged with two counts of the crime earlier this month.

The charges stemmed from a 15-year-old girl at Como High School who reported Cha's alleged criminal sexual conduct in late September.

Cha allegedly got the victim's phone number from the volleyball roster and began texting her. The relationship eventually progressed to criminal sexual conduct, the complaint said. Cha allegedly admitted to an inappropriate relationship with the student.

In a statement to WCCO when Cha was charged, the school district confirmed his employment had been terminated, but would not comment further on pending criminal matters.