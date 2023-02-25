Watch CBS News
3 shot at funeral reception for Harding High School stabbing victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say three people were injured Friday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting at a funeral for the teenager fatally stabbed at Harding High School earlier this month.

The funeral held for Devin Scott, 15, was held at the El Rio Vista Rec Center on St. Paul's west side.

One vehicle fled the scene and crashed a mile away, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

February 24, 2023

