Deadly stabbing at high school in St. Paul, Minnesota

A person was killed in a stabbing at a high school in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said Friday. The stabbing happened at Harding High School, the St. Paul Police Department said on Twitter.

The police didn't immediately release any information about the victim or the stabbing.

The school went into lockdown at around 11:45 a.m. local time and was still locked down as of 1 p.m., CBS Minnesota reports. Several parents were outside the school with some able to call their children inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated.