St. Paul teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement on next contract

St. Paul Public Schools and the district's largest union have reached a tentative agreement for their next two-year contract.

The St. Paul Federation of Teachers represents staff, educational assistants and school and community service professionals. The union reached the agreement with the district after several months of bargaining.

"This agreement shows what's possible when we come to the table with respect, transparency and a shared commitment to our students," said SPFE President Leah VanDassor. "Starting the school year with a settled contract allows us to focus on what matters most — our classrooms, our kids, and our community."

The union and district say it's the first time in 20 years both sides have reached a tentative agreement before the school year.

"We are incredibly grateful to our district bargaining team as well as the Saint Paul Federation of Educators for working openly and collaboratively to settle this contract. Our Board members were proud to join the bargaining team and reach a resolution that supports and affirms our educators while keeping our students at the center," the Board of Education said in a statement.