Man, 27, fatally shot in downtown St. Paul

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Seventh Street East.

The man who was shot called police to report it, and responding officers found him with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The 27-year-old was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but said there is no threat to the public.

This is the fourth homicide in the city this year, police said.