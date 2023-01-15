St. Paul Police: 14-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 14-year-old is in the hospital Saturday evening after police say he was accidentally shot.

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a teenager with a gunshot injury on the 200 block of Arch Street East shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police say the teenager had an apparent gunshot wound to his groin area and was transported to Regions Hospital.

An initial investigation and an alleged admission from the boy suggest an accidental shooting, according to police, but the incident remains under investigation.