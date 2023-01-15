Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

St. Paul Police: 14-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of January 14, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of January 14, 2023 01:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 14-year-old is in the hospital Saturday evening after police say he was accidentally shot.

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a teenager with a gunshot injury on the 200 block of Arch Street East shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police say the teenager had an apparent gunshot wound to his groin area and was transported to Regions Hospital.

An initial investigation and an alleged admission from the boy suggest an accidental shooting, according to police, but the incident remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 10:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.