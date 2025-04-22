Watch CBS News
St. Paul unveils new fire station on city's east side

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul unveils new fire station on city's east side.
For the first time in more than a decade, St. Paul unveiled a new fire station.

The new Fire Station 7, which is off Ross Avenue, is a much-needed upgrade for the city. Until last week, firefighters on the east side were operating out of a station which is nearly 100 years old.

It's the first new fire station the city has seen in 15 years, providing greater amenities for first responders working at the station. It also allows for a larger first responder presence, officials say.

St. Paul city leaders say there's longstanding disparities in fire fatalities on the east side.

"That's not just added value for our firefighters. It's not added value for the chief or added value for the mayor. It's added value for the neighbors. For the children, the families, the businesses right here on the east side," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

In November, St. Paul brought in the state's first electric fire station engine. Carter says there are plans in the works to bring on a second electric engine.

