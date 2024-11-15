Watch CBS News
St. Paul debuts new electric fire truck

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Fire Department officially debuted its new electric fire truck on Friday.  

The city says Engine 7 boasts a number of benefits for the community, including reducing emissions and lowering fuel costs, improve firefighter safety by reducing exposure to harmful fumes and reducing noise pollution. 

The truck also has a slimmer profile, which will improve the vehicles overall maneuverability.

Engine 7 will eventually be housed at Station 7 on the east side, but for now it'll live at Station 1 until construction is complete. 

City leaders say this marks an exciting step toward a cleaner, healthier future for the St. Paul Fire Department and city of St. Paul.

NOTE: The video attached to this article was originally posted on Oct. 8, 2024.

