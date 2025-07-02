Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist hurt in I-94 crash in St. Paul; bike flies over median, injuring motorist, state patrol says

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

4 things to know from July 2, 2025
4 things to know from July 2, 2025 01:52

A collision late Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in St. Paul injured a motorcyclist, whose bike flew over the median and hurt a motorist traveling in the other direction.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crashes happened at about 10 p.m., with the first one occurring in the interstate's eastbound lanes near Prior Avenue.

The motorcyclist was thrown from their bike, which then flew "over the concrete barrier into the westbound lanes, striking another vehicle," the state patrol said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle struck by the flying bike suffered minor injuries and was taken to Minneapolis' Hennepin Healthcare. The motorist involved in the first crash wasn't hurt.

raw-tue-night-stp-i94-by-prior-ave-motorcycle-crash-broll-berg-070125.jpg
WCCO

The accident shut down both sides of the interstate for less than an hour, said the state patrol, which is still investigating.  

These crashes occurred on the same day a new state law took effect allowing motorcyclists to practice lane splitting and lane filtering in certain situations.

Lane splitting is when a motorcyclist passes a motorist traveling in the same direction in the same lane. The new law allows the practice to occur at speeds of 25 mph or less.

Lane filtering is when a motorcycle moves between lanes of traffic when other vehicles are at a standstill, with the law capping a motorcycle's speed at 15 mph above the speed of traffic.

Motorists who impede a motorcyclist's right to safely split or filter could face a misdemeanor.

It's unclear whether the motorcyclist was performing either move in Tuesday's crash.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.