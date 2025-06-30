Watch CBS News
How to watch: DPS to explain lane splitting and filtering for motorcyclists in Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Beginning on Tuesday, motorcyclists in Minnesota will be able to get through traffic a little quicker when things are moving slowly. 

Both "lane splitting" and "lane filtering" are about to become legal in Minnesota, at least under certain circumstances. 

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will hold a demo on Monday morning to explain the concepts, which are already legal in several other states.

Lane splitting for motorcyclists will be allowed when two or more lanes of traffic are traveling in the same direction. It allows a motorcycle to pass another vehicle going in the same direction, and in the same lane, but at no more than 25 mph. Motorcyclists are also not allowed to travel more than 15 mph over the speed limit while in relevant traffic lanes, according to public safety officials.

Lane filtering for a motorcycle will be allowed when traffic isn't moving. A motorcyclist is then allowed to move through traffic during a traffic jam, but at no more than 15 mph over the speed of traffic. 

Public safety leaders say lane splitting and filtering will not be allowed on freeway on-ramps, roundabout exits, school zones and work zone when only one lane is available. 

Public safety officials also note it's the responsibility of motorcyclists to "determine if these maneuvers can safely be performed in a given situation," and motorists are urged to be aware of lane sharing with motorcycles in slow-moving traffic — and not to "impede their legal right to do so."

This story will be updated.

