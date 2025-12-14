Customers still show up to St. Paul's European Christmas Market in negative temperatures

Plenty of shoppers showed up in lots of layers to enjoy the St. Paul European Christmas Market on Sunday.

For many, this is just what you do during Minnesota winters: get outside.

"When you live in Minnesota, you get used to it, you know, the cold doesn't bother you," said Davon Dixon, a shopper at the Christmas Market.

To give shoppers a break from the cold blast, there are three heated tents throughout the market, serving up hot drinks. Some shoppers strategized how they could cover good ground while taking warming breaks.

"[We] hit up a bunch of stops, stop at a beer tent, wait a little bit, then keep going," said Habib Ezimokhei, a shopper.

This has been the coldest Christmas Market in the last three years. The average daily temperature in 2023 was 34 degrees. Last year's average was 23 degrees, and so far this season, the average temperature has been 14 degrees.

For some vendors, the temperature is helping business, like "Wooly Wooly," which sells alpaca wool clothing.

"The cold weather has been giving us a lot of customers, showing up, looking for mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, everything," said Bruno Butler, Wooly Wooly employee.

Luther Foods, who sell hot, cinnamon-roasted nuts, also benefits from the temps.

"We're telling the people that they make for great handwarmers, they're going to warm them right up. It's pretty good if you're selling the hot food out here," said Lauren Sullwold, Luther Food employee.

However, 12 of the 86 vendors opted to stay closed on a day this cold.

Next weekend is the last chance to check out the St. Paul European Christmas Market this season. It is open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The market is located at 204 E. Kellogg Blvd.