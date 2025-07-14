Gunman in St. Paul grocery store shootout identified by family; had 3 prior felony convictions

What we know about the suspect in a St. Paul grocery store shootout

Family members say 32-year-old Tevin Bellaphant died by suicide after a shooting spree that ended at a St. Paul Cub Foods last week.

Police say it all began at this home with a domestic assault call to 911.

Tevin Bellaphant's sister, Nakia Bellaphant, didn't want to talk about the incident, just about her brother.

"He supported us, he was a good person," she said. "Nothing like this should have happened."

Two young cousins say Tevin Bellaphant doted on them.

"He wasn't really a bad person," Kavaria Hutchinson said. "The events that took place on Friday don't define him. He was one of my favorite cousins."

But last Friday, police say he went on a rampage, grabbing a 4-year-old relative and taking the boy to a nearby Aldi, where he exchanged gunfire with St. Paul police.

Tevin Bellaphant then ran out of the Aldi, toward Destiny Cafe. Staffers there say he fired some rounds, injuring two women, and then he proceeded to run out of the cafe to the Cub Foods.

Tevin Bellaphant left the 4-year-old relative unhurt at the Aldi. The two women suffered minor injuries.

After a standoff with police, Bellaphant died by suicide inside the Cub.

Tevin Bellaphant has three prior felony convictions in Minnesota, meaning he was barred from having a gun. Those convictions include domestic assault, assault with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

Friday's events unfolded two blocks from popular Lake Phalen and in a packed shopping center at lunchtime.

"With everything that has happened here, it's definitely more dangerous than it should be," shopper Nancy Yang said.

Multiple officers are on standard leave following the shooting, in which officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Law enforcement is expected to release more information on Tuesday.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.