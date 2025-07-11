Watch CBS News
Large police presence outside Cub in St. Paul

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

A large police presence was seen outside the Cub grocery store in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday afternoon.

Chopper footage showed several law enforcement vehicles and ambulances outside the entrance of the store on the 1100 block of Clarence Street. 

A witness at the scene told WCCO they heard gunfire.

inx-aerials-st-paul-phalen-cub-foods-shooting-071125.jpg
inx-aerials-st-paul-phalen-cub-foods-shooting-071125-13-29-0505.jpg
WCCO

The reason for the large police presence wasn't immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

