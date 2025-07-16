Minnesota BCA identifies St. Paul police officers involved in grocery store shootout

What we know about the suspect in a St. Paul grocery store shootout

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday identified the police officers who fired at a man during a shooting spree that ended at a St. Paul Cub Foods.

The bureau says officers Christopher Leon and Melissa Leistikow, and Sergeant Megan Kosloske with the St. Paul Police Department, all fired their department-issued firearms. Leon has five years of law enforcement experience, while Leistikow and Kosloske both have 10 years of experience.

The suspect, identified by family and the BCA as 32-year-old Tevin Bellaphant, died by suicide during the incident.

Just after 11:30 a.m., St. Paul police responded to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane on a report of an assault. The BCA says the suspect, later identified as Bellaphant, fired a gun inside the home before taking a 4-year-old child without permission and leaving.

Authorities later learned the man and child were at the Aldi grocery store on the 1100 block of Clarence Street near Lake Phalen. Kosloske and Leistikow were checking the store when they saw Bellaphant and the child. When they approached him and began to speak, investigators say Bellaphant shoved Leistikow and ran toward the front of the store, leaving the child behind.

The two officers were chasing Bellaphant when he suddenly fell near the registers, according to authorities. As he stood up, he pulled a handgun out and fired toward Kosloske and Leistikow, who both fired back.

Bellaphant then ran out of the store, where he allegedly fired at officer Leon, who had been inside his squad car. The two exchanged gunfire as Bellaphant ran across Clarence Street, the BCA says.

Authorities say Bellaphant attempted to get inside a nearby restaurant, Destiny Cafe 2. He managed to get his arm and gun inside the doors and fired at people inside, injuring a man and a woman. Previously, witnesses told WCCO two women inside the cafe had been injured.

Next, Bellaphant ran toward Cub Foods as Leon emerged from around the building. The BCA says Leon fired additional shots as he chased Bellaphant toward the grocery store.

Officers evacuated the Cub Foods after locating Bellaphant near the front area of the store. Police tried to negotiate with Bellaphant, who investigators say was expressing thoughts of suicide. He then "suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said in a written news release. He died at the scene.

All officers involved in the incident have been placed on critical incident leave.

BCA agents are reviewing body camera footage taken of the incident as part of the investigation.

The BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.

Bellaphant had three prior felony convictions in Minnesota, meaning he was barred from having a gun. Those convictions include domestic assault, assault with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

