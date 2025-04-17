Lightning may have caused St. Paul church steeple fire, SPFD says

Investigators suspect a lightning strike may have set a St. Paul church steeple ablaze Thursday evening.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to a report of a fire on the 500 block of Farrington Street just before 5:30 p.m.

After extinguishing, crews searched the interior to confirm everyone had exited safely. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire did not extend into the church, but the effects of water damage need to be assessed. The steeple, however, appears to be structurally unsound.

WCCO

The Department of Safety and Inspection was called to asses the structure. As a result, nearby sidewalks are blocked off and the street has been closed.

People are asked to avoid Sherburne Avenue between Virginia Street and Farrington Street, and Farrington Street between Sherburne Avenue and Charles Avenue.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.