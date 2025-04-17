Watch CBS News
Lightning may have caused St. Paul church steeple fire, SPFD says

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

Investigators suspect a lightning strike may have set a St. Paul church steeple ablaze Thursday evening.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to a report of a fire on the 500 block of Farrington Street just before 5:30 p.m.

After extinguishing, crews searched the interior to confirm everyone had exited safely. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire did not extend into the church, but the effects of water damage need to be assessed. The steeple, however, appears to be structurally unsound.

raw-thu-stp-church-fire-boeke-00-02-3811.jpg
The Department of Safety and Inspection was called to asses the structure. As a result, nearby sidewalks are blocked off and the street has been closed.

People are asked to avoid Sherburne Avenue between Virginia Street and Farrington Street, and Farrington Street between Sherburne Avenue and Charles Avenue.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

