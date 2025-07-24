Family of young St. Paul girl struck by car heartbroken as 7-year-old remains on life support

Young St. Paul girl fighting for her life after what was meant to be a short trip

Young St. Paul girl fighting for her life after what was meant to be a short trip

Young St. Paul girl fighting for her life after what was meant to be a short trip

It'll be a long road to recovery for a young girl hit by a car near her St. Paul home last week.

What began as a fun summer day for 7-year-old Sa'Moryia Farley, getting snacks from the corner store, ended in tragedy.

Her aunt, Tatyana Owens, says her niece and nephews would often make the short walk to the store and back.

"They raised $50 selling their artwork and went to the store to spend it," Owens said.

But Farley never made it home that Wednesday evening. Her family says she was hit by a car near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Fifth Street.

Now, that joyful, animal-loving child is lying in a hospital bed at Regions Hospital on life support.

Ownes said she suffered several broken bones and is in a coma. Tubes and machines are doing what her little body can't. The family says she's begun making small movements, even opening her eyes, but the road to recovery is far from over.

"We are hearing if she wakes up, there is a possibility that she's going to be a vegetable," said her grandmother, Tameka Stroud.

Sa'Moryia Farley Stroud/Farley Family

Despite the odds stacked against her, Stroud says they believe in something greater.

"We know what the doctors say, but we believe god and with God anything is possible," Stroud said.

But tonight, hope is tangled with heartbreak.

The St. Paul Police Department says no charges are anticipated for the driver, who they say was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment.

"You hit a kid, and you mean to tell me no charges?" Stroud said.

Through the pain, they have one message for all drivers.

"When you see kids or anybody, please really stop," Owens said.

St. Paul police say the incident remains under investigation.