St. Paul police investigating after driver strikes, gravely injures 7-year-old

Child seriously injured after being hit by car in St. Paul

St. Paul police say a young child is gravely injured after being hit by a car late Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Fifth Street, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers started life-saving measures for the 7-year-old before St. Paul fire medics took over and then transported the child to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with officers, police say. He was released from the scene after talking to investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.