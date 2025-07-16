Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Paul police investigating after driver strikes, gravely injures 7-year-old

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Child seriously injured after being hit by car in St. Paul
Child seriously injured after being hit by car in St. Paul 00:15

St. Paul police say a young child is gravely injured after being hit by a car late Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Fifth Street, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers started life-saving measures for the 7-year-old before St. Paul fire medics took over and then transported the child to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with officers, police say. He was released from the scene after talking to investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.