Boy and his mother charged in shooting outside St. Paul bar that injured Roseville woman

A 17-year-old boy and his 45-year-old mother have been charged in a June shooting outside Born's Bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, that injured a woman.

A woman, later identified as Tyra Rogers of Roseville, Minnesota, called 911 during the night of June 13 to report she'd been shot in the shoulder and stomach outside the bar on the 800 block of Rice Street, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County on Wednesday. Rogers, during the call, said the people involved in the shooting left the scene.

Responding officers found Rogers, who was semiconscious, in the driver's seat of a Ford Escape, and her young daughter in the back seat, charges said. Rogers told WCCO two weeks after the shooting that she was picking up her mother from Born's Bar when the shooting happened. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Rogers told police that her mother got into a fight with two women at the bar as she was leaving.

Officers at the scene found multiple bullet holes on the Ford, and five bullet casings outside the bar, charges said.

A staff member of the bar identified to investigators two women, including the 45-year-old, whom she believed were fighting with Rogers' mother. Surveillance video showed Rogers' mother hitting one of the women in the head with what appeared to be "a glass or bottle," and the two women then swinging and fighting Rogers' mother for around five seconds before a bouncer pulled Rogers' mother out of the bar, according to court documents.

Rogers told police that the two women were arguing with her mother near Rogers' Ford. Rogers told the women that she "didn't want any trouble" and that her daughter was in the backseat, charges said.

Rogers said she then saw the women get in the passenger seats of a dark-colored SUV that had a damaged driver's side window, charges said. She said she heard shots fired shortly after the SUV pulled up to Rogers' vehicle.

Investigators searched for vehicles owned by the two women who fought Rogers' mother and found that a Honda Pilot registered to the 45-year-old woman matched the description of the SUV that was at the scene, charges said. Surveillance video from the St. Paul Saloon allegedly showed the two women and a "younger male" exiting the Honda and entering the bar.

One of the women involved in the fight said that the 45-year-old woman's son, 17, was driving them around during the night of the shooting, and that her son was the shooter, charges said. She allegedly said the driver's window of the Honda was down, and that the son was pointing a gun.

Police spoke with the 45-year-old woman on Tuesday, charges said. She stated she remembered being assaulted, but couldn't remember anything after and "blacked out." She also told police she and the other woman used an Uber to get to Born's Bar. When asked about the Uber driver and the type of car it was, the woman said the driver was "possibly a male." She later said she needed her lawyer.

Also on Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a "known location" where the 17-year-old boy was staying, and took him into custody, charges said. Officers there found a bag with handgun ammunition in the boy's room. Residents told police there shouldn't be any weapons or ammo in the home.

The boy, during an interview with police, "denied having contact with his mother" and said he didn't drive her to Born's Bar. He ended the interview after being shown a photo of himself sitting inside the St. Paul Saloon.

The boy is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of drive-by shooting with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, court records show. His mother is charged with two counts of aiding an offender.

Note: The above video first aired on June 24, 2025.