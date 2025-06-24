Roseville mother recovering after she was shot seven times

Mother recovering after she was shot seven times

Mother recovering after she was shot seven times

A Roseville, Minnesota mother is recovering at home after she was shot seven times while picking up someone at a bar.

On July 13, Tyra Rogers didn't need home health care. She was a thriving, healthy mother, but everything changed when she was giving her mom a ride home from a bar on the East side of St. Paul. Her daughter was also in the back seat.

"The truck pulls up on the side of me and they start shooting," Rogers said. "I looked down and my sweater was smoking. My sweater was smoking, 'cause of how hot the bullet was."

A bullet hole almost struck her daughter's car seat.

"I asked, is my daughter okay, and the officer reached my arm back and I felt her, and I looked back. She was playing an officer in the ambulance with stickers," said Rogers.

Rogers was shot seven times in her legs, back and gut.

"My stomach got split open, I gotmaybe 20-something staples going down my whole stomach," Rogers says.

She experiences soreness and aching pain, but Rogers says that's not what hurts most. She feels she is missing out on time with her daughter.

"I like to bring her places and do stuff with her and now I can't 'cause I can't move around," she said.

She's hoping now St. Paul police can close in on the case. Officers say they're still investigating.

"I want the people who did this to know what they did, because it's really senseless," Rogers says. "There's too many shootings with women involved nowadays. They are hitting people who aren't their targets."

Friends have set up an online fundraiser for Rogers since she can't work while she recovers.

St. Paul police are asking anyone with information to give them a call. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 651-266-5858. Callers can remain anonymous.