Man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for attacking ex-girlfriend at St. Olaf College party

A judge sentenced a 23-year-old man to seven-and-a-half years in prison for attacking his ex-girlfriend at a southern Minnesota college party over three years ago.

William Schulenberg was convicted of one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault for the May 1, 2022, attack.

Charges say Schulenberg climbed through a window into a party inside a dorm on St. Olaf College's campus and assaulted a young woman with a knife and hammer. He struck her head and stabbed her multiple times when three others intervened.

Schulenberg hit two of the rescuers with his hammer and cut a third with his knife.

Charges say St. Olaf College had previously issued a no-contact order for Schulenberg to stay away from the victim. The party's host told Schulenberg not to come to the party because his ex-girlfriend was there and the host knew of the no-contact order.

Schulenberg allegedly admitted to investigators that he went to the party to hurt his ex-girlfriend.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.