St. Louis Park man smelled of alcohol, did not brake before fatal pedestrian crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Charges say a St. Louis Park driver who struck two pedestrians, killing one and seriously injuring the other, did not brake before the crash.

Jeremy Sherman, 38, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation — both under the influence of alcohol — according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man had been hit. The woman, identified by family as Manes Thach, died on the scene. The man was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Charges say witnesses told police that the vehicle that struck the two pedestrians did not appear to slow down or attempt to brake before striking them.

Officers reported a "strong odor of alcohol" coming from Sherman's breath when talking to him after the crash. He allegedly denied consuming any alcohol, claiming he had just gotten off work.

After conducting field sobriety tests, police asked Sherman to provide a preliminary breath test sample, which charges say he refused.

Officers arrested Sherman and obtained a warrant to get a sample of his blood.

Sherman's first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2.

The group Mothers Against Drunk Driving says these types of deaths have increased 31% in the last decade.

"Have a sober driver, use Uber, Lyft, taxi, if you're going to a friend's house, see if you can stay the night," said Sheila Lockwood of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Daughter says victim was "full of love"

Manes Thach has called Minnesota home since immigrating from Vietnam in 1991.

"She was a single mom," Jennifer Thach, her daughter, said. "She took care of me and my brother all on her own. She played the role of mom and dad for us. She worked at Japs-Olson Company for 25 years."

Manes Thach had been trying to cross the street near her employer with one of her coworkers when they were both struck just hours before her birthday. She would have turned 52.

"It's one decision. His one decision ruined our entire lives," Jennifer Thach said. "I was supposed to be celebrating her birthday with her and instead, we're planning her funeral."

Jennifer Thach says she wants her mother to be remembered for how loyal, caring and full of love she had been.