1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by motorist in St. Louis Park, city says

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after they were hit by a vehicle in St. Louis Park Monday night.

A spokesperson for the city says police responded to the crash on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road at 6 p.m.

Responding officers found a 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man had been hit. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The city says the driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, is in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, criminal vehicular operation and criminal vehicular homicide.

The driver has not been charged but is being held pending a decision on charges.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are working with the St. Louis Police Department to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 952-924-2618.