Motorist fleeing officer killed in crash near St. Cloud State University campus, police say

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, say a 41-year-old man who was fleeing an officer in a vehicle late Monday night died in a crash on a university campus, injuring another man in the process.

The officer first spotted the motorist around 10:41 p.m. traveling 62 mph in a 30 mph zone while westbound on University Drive near Killian Boulevard and gave chase.

The motorist continued west across the Mississippi River on University Bridge, with police noting "the officer immediately attempted to terminate the pursuit."

The motorist then went the wrong direction in the roundabout at Fifth Avenue South, just northwest of Halenbeck Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State University. He then crashed into a parked vehicle before slamming into a light pole in an apartment building parking lot.

Police say the motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who was in the parked car that was hit suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

It's unclear why the man fled, police say, but his "driving status was canceled … due to past driving conduct." Police say he will be identified at a later time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.