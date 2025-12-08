Man killed in St. Cloud stabbing, woman arrested

Police have taken a 23-year-old woman into custody after a man was fatally stabbed in St. Cloud, Minnesota early Monday.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. along the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive.

Police say that they responded to an apartment there on a domestic call. They found the victim with a stab wound and attempted lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman at the residence was taken into custody. Police confirm the two were in a relationship, and they say there's no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators did not identify either the victim or the woman they arrested, and said they are still trying to reach family members.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.