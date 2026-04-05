113-year-old northeast Minneapolis church may shutter due to boiler problems

Since 1913, St. Clement Catholic Church has stood the test of time in Minneapolis' Northeast Arts District. It's served as a social hub for countless community members and lifelong residents like Ann Marie Cosgrove.

"This is where my grandparents went to church, my parents were married here, my siblings and I were baptized here," said Cosgrove.

But the church's future is uncertain. This may very likely be the last Easter celebration, church leaders said, at the more than 110-year-old church.

"I'm trying to not have an emotional reaction to this, but it is emotional, but I'm also praying that a miracle happens," said Cosgrove.

Aaron Stockton, a trustee for the church, said a piece of equipment as old as the church itself is to blame. Despite patches and fixes over the years, he said the church's boiler is on its last legs.

"That would be such a devastating loss," Stockton said. "That boiler is an existential risk. It could have failed at any moment for years and years. This year, it looks more tenuous than it has ever before."

He said a fix would cost roughly $150,000. The Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis is set to help with fundraising, Stockton said, but their campaign doesn't kick off until next January — so the money would come too late.

Church leaders and its members are now hoping for a miracle.

"I'm really praying that God heals the boiler," said Cosgrove.