Spring break flight deals abundant this year, but you'd better book soon

MINNEAPOLIS — For many schools across the state, spring break is about a month or so away.

And for families looking for a getaway, the timing — and price — might just be perfect.

"So we're getting hotter, that's good," said Payton Amsler.

On Thursday morning, a fair share of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport travelers were heading to Florida. And the only concern seemed to be that it's not that much warmer than here.

"Warmer than here, but I think we chose the wrong time to go, because it's beautiful here," said Ann Pierce.

Even with our winter pretending to be spring, planning a trip now might be worth it.

Some Twin Cities travel experts say airfare for certain spring break destinations is the lowest they've seen in years.

"We are right in the sweet spot of where we are still seeing some good prices around spring break," said Kyle Potter.

Potter is the executive editor for Thrifty Traveler. He recommends booking a spring break trip 45 days in advance. By mid-February he expects deals to disappear.

"We've seen flights to Hawaii hovering around $320 roundtrip. Typically, you are talking about at least $700 roundtrip to get to Hawaii from Minneapolis," said Potter.

Potter said Cancun is another one, and it's a matter of supply and demand. There are a lot of planes flying there from MSP, bringing the roundtrip price down below $300 in some cases. That's about half of what vacationers would typically pay, thanks to an abundance of flights.

"We have never seen flight prices to Cancun this cheap before and that's the reason why," said Potter.

But Potter said to get those deals you have to be flexible. That could mean traveling from Tuesday to Tuesday as opposed to busier travel days.

"Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. If you can actually get on the plane on those days, that is by and large the ticket to saving a ton," said Potter.

He said another good deal right now is Europe. Potter has seen some airfare to London 50% cheaper than it would be in the summer months.