See live results for Minnesota special primary election to choose candidates to fill slain Rep. Hortman's seat

Voters will head to polls for DFL primary in 34B, special election for St. Paul City Council on Tues

Nearly two months after a Minnesota lawmaker was assassinated, a special primary election is being held to choose the DFL candidate for her seat.

Vance Boelter is charged in the killings of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as the shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who both survived.

There are four candidates with their names in the hat for the special election in Melissa Hortman's district, 34B — three Democrats and a Republican.

On Tuesday, voters will select which DFL candidate they want to see on the ballot next month for the special election. Voters will pick from current City Councilmember Christian Eriksen, Hennepin County prosecutor Erickson Saye and former Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Xp Lee.

The winner will square off against Republican candidate and real estate agent Ruth Bittner, who is running unopposed.

Melissa Hortman won the district in 2022 and was reelected in 2024, but served 11 terms in the Minnesota House since first being elected in 2004.

District 34B has been a blue seat since the 2018 election. It encompasses parts of the northern Twin Cities metro, including parts of Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin.

State law dictates that the seat must be filled before the next legislative session. The special election will be held Sept. 16.

See election results below (results will populate after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday):

contributed to this report.