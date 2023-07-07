Southbound 35W to close between 494 in Bloomington and 35E in Burnsville this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's another summer road closure to be aware of this weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, southbound 35W is closed between Interstate 494 in Bloomington and 35E in Burnsville.

The detour for those traveling in the area will be Highway 77.

This particular stretch of freeway was going to be closed the weekend of June 23, but the weather prevented that from happening.

Southbound lanes will be closed until Monday morning at 5 a.m.