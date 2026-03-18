South St. Paul Schools close Thursday due to "potential threat of violence," police say

Schools in the city of South St. Paul, Minnesota, are closed Thursday due to "a potential threat of violence," according to district officials and police.

Students in the district's four schools will transition to E-learning "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

"We understand this may be unexpected, and we appreciate your flexibility," officials said. "Our district has been working closely with the local police department, and we are taking this step to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community."

This situation comes just one day after Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan ISD 196 closed its 30-plus schools due to a threat that was eventually deemed not credible.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.